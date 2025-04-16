Liverpool battling with Tottenham to sign Oihan Sancet

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao star Oihan Sancet, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 24-year-old joined the Basque club’s youth system from Osasuna back in 2015 before making his first team debut in 2019. He has established himself as a key player for Los Leones in recent years and has been making goal contributions regularly.

However, the Spaniard has taken his game to a new level this term, scoring 16 goals and notching up three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions. He has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge in La Liga and has also helped them reach the quarterfinal of the Europa League.

Now, Fichajes state that Sancet’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting the attention of several big Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool are planning to reinforce the attacking midfield position and have registered their interest in signing him. The possibility of playing for a big club like the Reds could tempt Sancet to leave San Mamés.

Battle

The 24-year-old has a £69m release clause in his current contract and has a contract until 2032 with Ernesto Valverde’s side. They don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than that sum.

Apart from the Merseyside club, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also expressed their interest in signing him.

The Spaniard, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is strong, good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also works hard without possession. Therefore, he possesses the necessary attributes to play in a physical league like the Premier League.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s first-choice CAM and Curtis Jones has been his backup. However, the Dutch boss is seemingly planning to add more depth to this position.

On the other hand, James Maddison has been the main creative midfielder for Tottenham. Other than him, the Lilywhites don’t have a specialist No.10 so they are looking to bolster this area.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Tottenham eventually make a concrete approach to secure Sancet’s service ahead of next season.