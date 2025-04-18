Liverpool set to battle with Arsenal for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

Liverpool are expected to significantly revamp their midfield this summer. While no departures are expected in the department, Arne Slot needs a better squad depth having used Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch for much of the season. There is a vital need to add competition for the Hungarian international in particular given his inconsistent form.

To that note, Football Insider has reported that Liverpool are in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze during the transfer window. The 26-year-old is expected to be a hot property this summer when his £68 million release clause comes into effect and has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well in recent months.

Eze is having a great season with Palace with seven goals and 11 assists to his name in all competitions but after spending a number of years at Selhurst Park, it is believed he is open to trying a new challenge and making a jump to a bigger club. He is not yet Liverpool’s top choice for the summer, however, with the Reds looking at various other names before zeroing in on one.

Eze would be a good fit at Liverpool

It is no secret that Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Eberechi Eze as he would be a solid fit in Arne Slot’s system. He is capable of dribbling past defenders, creating chances and has a good long shot too. Moreover, he drops deep to help carry the ball forward and also presses well when trying to win back possession.

His numbers this season provide for good reading, especially keeping in mind that Crystal Palace had made a slow start to the campaign with no win in their first eight Premier League outings. Besides being a solid number 10, Eze’s ability to play as a left winger could also be key to the Reds if Luis Diaz was to leave the club in the summer.

If Eze is eventually deemed the preferred choice by Liverpool prior to next season, the club might look into negotiating his release clause although with interest from Arsenal as well, it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are open to doing so.