Man Utd Match Centre
[Teams] Man Utd vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups as Amorim makes 5 changes
Manchester United take on Wolves at Old Trafford this afternoon looking for a win to move them up to 13th in the Premier League table.
Red Devils boss Rubem Amorim has decided to rotate his squad and rest some key players after United booked their place in the semi-finals of the Europa League with a dramatic win over Lyon in midweek.
Amorim has made 5 changes from the side that started on Thursday night but Andre Onana keeps his place in goal. Naussair Mazraoui starts in defence alongside Victor Lindelof while 20-year-old Tyler Fredricson makes his full debut. Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro drop to the bench.
Harry Amass is handed a chance to impress while Patrick Dorgu keeps his place out wide meaning it’s Diogo Dalot that makes way. Casemiro is handed a rest as Christian Eriksen is recalled to start alongside Manuel Ugarte in Man Utd’s midfield.
Kobbie Mainoo came off the bench to score a vital goal in midweek and he’s rewarded with a recall to the starting eleven today. Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front once again and is supported by Garnacho. Bruno Fernandes is given a rest as he’s named on the Man Utd bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Onana, Mazraoui, Lindelof, Fredricson, Amass, Dorgu, Ugarte, Eriksen, Mainoo, Hojlund, Garnacho.
Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Evans, Yoro, Casemiro, Maguire, Fernandes, Mount, Obi.
Wolves
Sá, Bueno, Agbadou, Gomes, Semedo, Gomes, André, Aït-Nouri, Cunha, Munetsi, Larsen
Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Djiga, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Gomes, Forbs, Man
