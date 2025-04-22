Arsenal eyeing surprise deal for West Ham ace Kudus



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are likely to strengthen their attacking department at the end of the campaign and a versatile winger could be prioritised by head coach Mikel Arteta.

Caught Offside now report that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Kudus, who could be available this summer. West Ham are aiming to raise funds to make summer signings.

Arsenal are not alone in the pursuit with Liverpool and Chelsea also keen. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr could also be another option for the Ghana international.

Possible deal

Kudus signed for the Hammers from Ajax in the summer of 2023. He had a brilliant debut campaign with 18 goals and 10 assists from 48 appearances in all competitions. The Ghanaian ace was brilliant from the right wing with 18 goal involvements.

He has been unable to find the same form this campaign. Kudus has just 3 goals and 3 assists to his name from 30 appearances, but we won’t be surprised if Arsenal consider an approach, given he is a much better player than those statistics suggest.

Kudus would be a quality addition to the squad for next season. The 24-year-old can operate from the left wing, right wing or as a centre-forward. He has superb dribbling skills and has won almost 3 take-ons per league game this campaign.

The attacker has also excelled in contesting duels. He has won almost 7 duels per outing and has exhibited a tireless work rate. Kudus has a Transfermarkt value of £43 million and could be purchased for a similar price when the transfer window reopens.

Kudus has a release clause worth £85 million in his Hammers contract, but the London side may have to accept significantly less for his services as his dip in form during the current season could ward off suitors from matching such a huge transfer figure.