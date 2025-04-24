Manchester United pondering over ‘outrageous’ deal for Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester United are set to part company with Christian Eriksen at the end of this season. He is not going to be offered a contract extension and following the former Tottenham Hotspur star out of Old Trafford could also be Casemiro, whose lucrative transfer from Real Madrid has not worked out in the best possible way for the player or the club.

Off the back of doubts surrounding Kobbie Mainoo’s future at Man United as well, the Red Devils might look into signing a new central midfielder and according to Rudy Galetti (h/t TEAMtalk), they are looking into making an ‘outrageous’ transfer for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes. Besides them, Arsenal have also been linked with the 27-year-old in recent weeks.

Guimaraes is an excellent deep-lying midfielder, who is able to play long balls into the final third as well as unsettle defences with his pinpoint passing along the ground. The Brazilian is brilliant at controlling the tempo of the game, while without the ball, he has consistently produced some of the Premier League’s best defensive statistics over the last few years as well.

Guimaraes transfer difficult for Man United

A transfer for Bruno Guimaraes might be easier said than done for Manchester United, who are already struggling to offload Casemiro, one of their highest paid players. To add to that, Newcastle United have no intention of letting go of their skipper and are believed to have rejected a £60 million bid from Arsenal a few weeks ago.

Earlier on, they had seemed to be open to the idea of letting go of the player for close to £80 million but with his ever-growing prominence in Eddie Howe’s plans, there is an indication that Newcastle’s determination of hanging onto Guimaraes has strengthened. That said, it may be a transfer that could be too hard for Manchester United to get over the line, more so this year.

Rudy Galetti has stated that besides Guimaraes, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is also on Man United’s radar but with several Premier League sides chasing him, the Red Devils might end up falling short in the running for the 21-year-old too.