Chelsea ‘favourites’ to sign Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen

Chelsea are ‘favourites’ to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen this summer, according to the Telegraph’s Matt Law.

Huijsen has seen his reputation grow significantly since joining the Cherries on a permanent transfer from Juventus last summer. He has been an indispensable figure at Andoni Iraola’s backline this season, featuring in 31 games across all competitions.

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, needs a ball-playing centre-back to compete with Wesley Fofana amid his injury concerns. The Frenchman’s efficiency in possession and build-up has been key to the coach’s style of play, and Chelsea are now looking for a player with similar qualities.

The club have now identified Huijsen—who is comfortable using both feet—as a potential target and are currently regarded as ‘favourites’ to secure his signature.

The report adds that the Blues have been long-term admirers of the Amsterdam-born Spain international and have an attractive plan for the defensive ace, regardless of their Champions League qualification fate.

The youngster is highly sought after across Europe, and the Telegraph claims that Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keeping tabs on him. However, it appears Chelsea are set to trump their rivals after emerging as front runners to sign the 20-year-old—who is valued at £50m.

Chelsea and Bournemouth have a good relationship, having sent Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to the south coast last summer. According to the report, the Spanish goalkeeper could be involved in a separate deal with Huijsen should the Cherries pursue a permanent move to sign him.

Defensive ace

Chelsea had a strong start to the season, with only Liverpool sitting ahead of them in the first five months of the league campaign.

When Wesley Fofana suffered a long-term injury, things began to fall apart, and the Blues have struggled in both performances and results. This shows the Frenchman’s defensive solidity and ball-playing ability, vital to Maresca’s playing style.

Hence, the Blues are now looking to sign a player with similar characteristics to deputise for the Frenchman during his absence, and Huijsen looks like the archetypical player for that role.

Interest in the defender is expected to grow in the summer, and the Blues will hope to complete the transfer before the Club World Cup commences in June.