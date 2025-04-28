Liverpool prepared to spend £60 million to sign Barcelona star Jules Kounde

Liverpool secured the Premier League title with four matches to spare, thanks to a 5-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Anfield. The Reds put in an exceptional display in front of their fans and having finished the primary objective of the season, they can finally turn their attention towards rebuilding the squad in preparation of their championship defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to leave as a free agent for Real Madrid and with Conor Bradley still very inexperienced, it is imperative that the Reds replace their outbound Melwood graduate. According to Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min), Liverpool are looking to trump Chelsea to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona and are prepared to bid £60 million for him.

Kounde is having an excellent season at Barca but remains linked with a move to the Premier League. And while Liverpool are recent entrants in the race for his transfer, Chelsea have admired him for a long time and were even on the verge of signing him a few years back before the French international opted to join Barcelona from Sevilla to prolong his career in La Liga.

Liverpool could trump Chelsea this time out

Chelsea are unlikely to make a right back’s signing a priority this summer as Reece James has managed to stay fit for a decent enough duration now, while Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia have done decently in his position too. Though Jules Kounde is naturally a central defender, it is debatable whether his profile in that position is what the Blues are looking for.

As a result, Liverpool are expected to be frontrunners over Chelsea in a bid to secure Kounde as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement. Given how good a season Barcelona have had, not many clubs are a step up for their players, though the Reds could be a handful of sides who could continue to offer a player an enticing sporting project, which may compel him to consider them.

Hansi Flick continues to count on Kounde, who scored the winner in the Copa del Rey final for Barca against Real Madrid on Saturday, but it remains to be seen how much of a say the manager has on the player’s future. If a £60 million bid is made by Liverpool, it might convince the La Liga giants into pondering over their first-team regular’s sale amid financial troubles.