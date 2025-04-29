Liverpool & Arsenal to hijack Euro giants’ move for David

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly planning to hijack Inter Milan’s deal to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per TEAMtalk.

Although the Reds have won the Premier League title this season, they have somewhat struggled with their centre-forward position. Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez are the two strikers Arne Slot currently has at his disposal, but the Portuguese has found it difficult to stay fit.

After returning from his injury, he has been displaying average performances in recent months. On the other hand, Núñez has seemingly failed to win the trust of the Dutch boss, so he has been on the periphery this campaign.

As a result, Luis Diaz has been deployed in the No.9 position in numerous games this season, but he is more comfortable out wide.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are open to cashing-in on Núñez and want to sign a new striker as a potential replacement for him. They have earmarked David as a serious option, with the forward set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Battle

However, Inter Milan are currently ahead of the Merseyside club in this race as they have already sent a contract proposal to persuade him to join. But the player hasn’t signed the deal yet, and Liverpool are looking to pounce by taking advantage of that.

From our partner tips.gg

Moreover, apart from the Anfield club, West Ham United and Arsenal are also keen on signing him, while Barcelona have expressed their interest in the Canadian as well. Therefore, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Arsenal are said to be looking to hire a new striker, as Mikel Arteta is seeking an upgrade to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Both have been sidelined with their respective injuries at the moment, so the Gunners will have to end the season without a recognised No.9.

David, valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt, has showcased his goal-scoring prowess with Les Dogues in recent years and could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his service by defeating the Nerazzurri in this race.