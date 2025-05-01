Arsenal interested in signing Eintracht star Hugo Larsson



According to German outlet Sport Bild, Arsenal are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

The Gunners are likely to make multiple signings this summer and a couple of midfielders could be signed.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been tipped to join the club. There is a possibility that the club could invest in another young midfielder alongside the Spaniard.

Sport Bild claim that Arsenal are interested in landing Larsson from Frankfurt, but they could face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for his signature.

Frankfurt are in pole position to qualify for next season’s Champions League and as a result, they are expected to demand at least £51 million to part ways with Larsson.

The German club have, however, recommended the midfielder to stay for another season. As per Bundesliga’s official website, Larsson has been likened to Rodri.

Big potential

Larsson signed for the Bundesliga outfit from Malmo in the summer of 2023. He had a decent debut campaign and has stepped up his performances in his 2nd year. The 20-year-old has made 44 appearances from midfield, registering 6 goals and an assist.

From our partner tips.gg

He has completed 88 percent of his passes in the Bundesliga with 3.6 recoveries and 1.4 tackles per game. Larsson has excelled with his ball control and has lost possession on just 6 occasions per outing. He is far from a finished article but has immense potential.

Arsenal are anticipated to land Zubimendi from Sociedad to bolster the defensive midfield department. The club are likely to lose Jorginho on a free transfer but talks are ongoing with Thomas Partey to keep him beyond his current deal (June 30).

If Partey does not renew, the club could spend big on another midfielder. The London giants could be willing to pay close to £51m for Larsson, but a summer deal could depend on Frankfurt accepting staggered payments for a transfer.

A move may not be straightforward with City and Liverpool also keen. The latter could look to add more quality and competition for the number 6 position, having overly depended on Ryan Gravenberch during the ongoing campaign.