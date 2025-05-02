Liverpool plot swoop to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller

Liverpool have set their sights on Stuttgart’s defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller as Arne Slot looks to strengthen the Premier League champions this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Recent reports suggest significant summer reinforcements are on the horizon for Arne Slot’s team across various positions ahead of the upcoming season. The manager has already hinted at this, stating the squad will be ‘very strong’ next season—implying a busy and productive transfer window.

In midfield, numerous names have been linked in recent weeks, with the latest being Stiller, whose impressive displays in Germany are beginning to attract attention.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool have set their sights on Stiller over a possible move to Anfield in the summer after being impressed by his performances for Stuttgart this season.

The report adds that the four-cap Germany international has been earmarked by Liverpool’s sporting directors Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, along with head coach Arne Slot, who has expressed his admiration for the player as the best option to bolster his midfield ranks.

With three years left on his contract at MHPArena, the Spanish outlet claims that Stuttgart are well aware of Liverpool’s interest in their prized asset but are reluctant to allow him to leave unless they receive a fee in the region of €60m (£51m).

Arne Slot really likes Angelo Stiller

Stiller is a deep-lying midfielder with exceptional game awareness and vision. He excels at ball recovery and plays a pivotal role in initiating attacks. In Germany, many liken aspects of his playing style to that of Toni Kroos. Despite what conventional statistics suggest, his true influence lies in being the structural core of his team.

His standout trait is his ability to anticipate and win ground duels easily and precisely, consistently positioning himself to snuff out danger. Beyond just breaking up play, the 24-year-old quickly kicks his team into attack, launching counters or creating space.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Fichajes is claiming Slot is specifically demanding his transfer, as his qualities perfectly suit the qualities he requires from his midfielders.

Although Liverpool’s midfield is well stacked, the Dutch manager will want ample competition for Ryan Gravenberch in the defensive midfield role and it appears Stiller is the man he wants.