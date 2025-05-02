Arsenal in talks to sign AS Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka

Arsenal are in talks over the signing of AS Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka ahead of the summer, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport via Siamo La Roma.

Ndicka has been an indispensable figure in the Giallorossi’s backline this season, featuring in all 34 Serie A games that have caught the attention of the Gunners. His combativeness at the back has been pivotal to Claudio Ranieri’s 18-game unbeaten run in the league, and the defender is also in contention for the Serie A team of the season.

Citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, Siamo La Roma reports that Arsenal have indicated interest in the 25-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his backline.

The report adds that the North London club have ‘made enquiries’ over a possible swoop to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The reports adds that Newcastle United are also keen on Ndicka but Arsenal are expected to trump their Premier League rivals to a deal if the player opts to come to England.

Although the Paris-born Ivorian international’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico will run until 2028, the Italian outlet adds that Roma have placed a valuation of up to €40m (£34m) on the centre-back’s head, with Arsenal keen on completing a deal.

Reliable centre-back

Ndicka has been one of the standout defenders in Serie A this season. He has barely missed a game, playing over 4000 minutes of football for the Giallorossi.

This is because of his high level of consistency, which has made him one of the first names on the team sheet every Serie A matchday.

His versatility is always worthy of mention as he seamlessly slots into the left centre-back of a back four or the left centre-back of a back three, depending on what system Ranieri decides to utilise.

These are key components that Mikel Arteta admires in his defenders, as seen in his use of Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori, who’ve been deployed across several positions in the backline.

After missing out on the title in each of the last three seasons, Arsenal will be determined to take that extra step next year and Arteta knows he needs to add the required depth to his squad.

Ndicka would further strengthen his defensive options but the Gunners coach will also be looking to strengthen in midfield and attack this summer.