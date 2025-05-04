Man Utd predicted line-up against Brentford

Manchester United will travel to Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be coming into this game off the back of an excellent 3-0 victory over Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final first leg. Now, they will have to finish the job in the second leg at Old Trafford to reach the final, which will be played at San Mamés Stadium.

Ruben Amorim’s side are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table in the league and have nothing at stake in this competition.

However, the situation is different for Brentford as they have an opportunity to play in Europe next season, and this is a must-win game to achieve that.

Team news

United have struggled with fitness problems throughout this season, but the situation has improved somewhat at the moment as Joshua Zirkzee and Lisandro Martínez are the only two names on the long-term injury list.

Moreover, Diogo Dalot has picked up a calf problem and is set to remain sidelined over the next few weeks, but there is a possibility that he could be able to return before the end of this season. Ayden Heaven is also set to be out due to his injury.

From our partner tips.gg

Ruben Amorim has said that Noussair Mazraoui is at risk of sustaining an injury if his minutes aren’t managed properly. So, he may not be involved in this encounter.

Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo were out injured over the last few weeks, but they returned in the last game against Athletic Club.

Chido Obi is ineligible to play in the Europa League, so he was absent last time out but can feature in this encounter.

Predicted line-up

Amorim has made it clear that he is going to make wholesale changes to his starting eleven from midweek’s game versus Athletic Club, but Andre Onana is likely to continue between the sticks.

Matthijs de Ligt is likely to be in the CCB position, and Victor Lindelof might be on the right. Tyler Fredicson could be the left side of the back three, while Harry Amass should commence in the LWB role.

Youth team player, Jaydan Kamason, could make his senior debut and start in the RWB role. Therefore, Harry Maguire, Patrick Dorgu, and Luke Shaw may feature off the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo would be paired up with Manuel Ugarte in the engine room, while Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes should be the two No.10s. So, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, and Mason Mount may feature off the bench.

Chido Obi might get the nod to start in the centre-forward position for Man Utd to give Rasmus Hojlund a breather.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Brentford

Onana; Lindelof, De Ligt, Fredicson; Kamason, Ugarte, Mainoo, Amass; Bruno, Eriksen, Obi