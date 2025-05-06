Man Utd hold first meeting with Osimhen’s entourage



According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Manchester United held talks with the entourage of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen on Monday.

The Red Devils are planning in advance for the summer transfer window, and an elite striker could be targeted amid the shortcomings of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Aouna claims that Osimhen is the latest target on Man United’s radar. A ‘first meeting’ has already taken place with the representatives of the Nigeria international.

Osimhen is eyeing a £10.2 million annual salary at the Red Devils.

United have Viktor Gyokeres as the main priority, but a deal won’t be easy to pull off. Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is the other alternative for the Mancunian heavyweights.

Good possibility

The Red Devils need another centre-forward ahead of next season. Hojlund and Zirkzee have flattered to deceive and have struggled to score regular goals in the Premier League.

Osimhen could be the solution to the club’s limited goalscoring threat. The 26-year-old has been sensational on loan at Galatasaray this season with 33 goals and 8 assists in 37 games.

The Nigerian ace is in the prime phase of his playing career and he is expected to leave Napoli this summer after falling out with the hierarchy due to last summer’s transfer saga.

Osimhen had his sights on leaving the Naples outfit last year, but the Italian club’s reluctance to negotiate on the price meant that he could not secure a permanent move elsewhere.

The striker has since agreed on a new release clause worth £64 million. It appears United could pounce for his signature if Gyokeres declines the opportunity to join this summer.

Gyokeres, who has netted a staggering 52 goals for Sporting Lisbon this campaign, wants Champions League football.

United can offer him that if they win the Europa League, but there is also strong interest from rivals Arsenal, who could aim to beat them to his signature come the end of the season.

Osimhen has proven himself at the highest level in Serie A over recent years and would be a fabulous acquisition for the Red Devils if they were to miss out on Gyokeres’ signature.