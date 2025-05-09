West Ham battling with Arsenal to sign Evann Guessand

West Ham United are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign OGC Nice star Evann Guessand, as per Caught Offside.

Despite establishing themselves as a stable Premier League club under David Moyes’ guidance, the Hammers decided to part ways with the Scotsman in search of more attractive football.

They appointed Julen Lopetegui as the manager to succeed the former Manchester United boss, but following a disappointing time under the Spaniard, the East London club opted to dismiss him.

Graham Potter has been appointed as the new manager. Overall, West Ham have had a dire campaign this season, sitting one place above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, after appointing Moyes as the new manager, Everton have displayed promising performances in the second half of this season and are set to finish above the Hammers.

West Ham spent big to reinforce the squad last summer and are reportedly looking to remain active in the upcoming transfer window to rebuild the squad under Potter.

Battle

Now, Caught Offside claim that West Ham want a new forward and have expressed their interest in Guessand. The East London club have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential move.

Their scouts watched him in action against Olympique Lyonnais and Auxerre; the forward was bright in both games and scored against Auxerre.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. So, Nice are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Purchasing the Ivory Coast international won’t be easy for West Ham as Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are also interested in him and have been following his development closely.

The Gunners are in the market to bolster the No.9 position and have been linked with a host of names ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Guessand is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as out wide. He has made 20 goal contributions in all competitions this season and has been helping his side mount a top-four charge in Ligue 1.

He could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham to bolster the frontline, but Arsenal might be better off going for a more proven striker to achieve their lofty ambitions.