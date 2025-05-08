[Teams] Man Utd vs Athletic Bilbao: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League semi-final

Manchester United take on Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford tonight in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

United have one foot in the final after winning the first leg 3-0 in Spain last week. Casemiro opened the scoring midway through the first half before Bruno Fernandes scored a brace to put the Red Devils in total control.

Ruben Amorim rested several players for the 4-3 defeat to Brentford on Sunday afternoon so the big guns have been recalled tonight. Andre Onana returns in goal Bayindir dropping to the bench while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are realled in defence along with Leny Yoro. Matthijs de Ligt is ruled out while Luke Shaw drops to the bench.

Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui occupy the wing-back positions for Man Utd this evening and Casemiro is recalled to line-up alongside Manuel Ugarte in the middle of the park. Kobbie Mainoo is the man to make way.

Garnacho was on the scoresheet against Brentford on Sunday and he keeps his place in attack. Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund are recalled with Mason Mount dropping to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Garnacho, Hojlund, Fernandes.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, Fredricson, Kamason, Shaw, Eriksen, Mainoo, Mount, Amad, Mantato.

Athletic Bilbao

Agirrezabala; Berchiche, Nunez, Alvarez, Gorosabel; Jaureguizar, Galarreta; Berenguer, Gomez, Djalo; Sannadi

Subs: Simon, Paredes, Vesga, Guruzeta, Lekue, De Marcos, Prados, Canales, Boiro, Olabarrieta, Rego, Varela