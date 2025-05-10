Liverpool plot audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Liverpool are plotting an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Brazil international has gone under the radar since the arrival of French forward Kylian Mbappe last summer. With much attention focused on accommodating the Frenchman and Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo’s performances, in which he has netted 13 goals and provided 10 assists, seem to have gone unnoticed.

It’s led to speculation that the Brazilian could look for a move away to continue his growth. According to Fichajes, Liverpool have joined several top European clubs to indicate interest in signing the 24-year-old this summer to reinforce Arne Slot’s attack.

The report adds that Xabi Alonso’s potential arrival could spark a flurry of transfer activities in the summer, with several players, including Rodrygo, facing uncertain futures at the Bernabéu.

With Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez tipped to depart Anfield at the end of the season, Fichajes claims that the Reds have earmarked the former Santos star to reinforce their attack should the duo secure departures from the club.

However, the Spanish outlet adds that several clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, have also expressed interest in Rodrygo’s signature and are set to rival Liverpool for the winger, who Madrid values at €100m (£84m).

Reinforcement

Liverpool are on course to finish the season as the Premier League’s highest goal scorers.

After match week 35, the Reds netted a record of 81 goals, 14 more than Manchester City, who have scored 67.

Diaz, who has netted 12 goals in the league, has been tipped for a possible departure with two years left on his contract.

On the other hand, Darwin Nunez has not really hit the ground running since his big-money move from Portuguese giants Benfica in the summer of 2022.

Although he has made notable contributions, like his astonishing late double against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, his finishing has been questionable on several occasions this season.

The Reds are now looking to bolster their attack, with Rodrygo earmarked for a possible move to Anfield.

The Brazilian can play across the frontline, including the false nine role, where he has often paired with Vinicius as part of a front two in recent seasons.

However, with Salah extending his contract, Liverpool should instead prioritise other positions in the team, as Rodrygo’s £84m valuation looks to be a bit too steep.