Arsenal and Man Utd eyeing move for Goncalo Ramos



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos this summer.

The Gunners are expected to enter the transfer market for a new striker, considering their struggles in the number nine department this campaign. The same has been the case for Man United.

Caught Offside now report that the English duo are keen on landing Ramos, who has become a squad player under manager Luis Enrique. PSG are open to sanctioning his sale for the right price.

Ramos has not lived up to the expectations since his move to PSG from Benfica two years ago. Despite this, he has netted 15 goals and provided 6 assists from just 1,499 minutes for the Champions League finalists this term.

Unlikely

Arsenal have fallen short in the Premier League title race for the third season running. Their reluctance to purchase a marquee striker has cost them, particularly after the long-term injuries for Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

The Gunners need to pursue an elite marksman to boost their silverware prospects next season. Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres is the top target and we believe the club could push to secure an early agreement for him.

The Swede has netted a staggering 52 goals alongside 12 assists from 49 outings this campaign. The 26-year-old is a modern striker, who also possesses good mobility, hold-up play and ability to create regular chances.

Ramos also comes with a big reputation after his stellar hat-trick for Portugal against Switzerland in the last World Cup, but the Gunners could prefer a proven star over someone still learning his trade.

United could hold the same stance on Ramos. They have already signed Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A. The duo have yet to realise their full potential and have been unconvincing with the lack of regular goals.

The Red Devils need a genuine goal getter for next season. United have held a first meeting with the agents of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has netted 33 goals on loan for Galatasaray from just 37 games this term.

United have ambitions of competing for a top-four league berth next season. They are most likely to go for someone like Osimhen or Gyokeres over Ramos. The recent speculation could be driven by the Ramos’ representatives.