Liverpool eye move to sign Chelsea target Joao Pedro

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing Chelsea target and Brighton and Hove Albion star Joao Pedro, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds didn’t spend much money in the last two transfer windows, still Arne Slot has managed to help his side win the Premier League title this season.

It has been reported that the Merseyside club want to make a few new acquisitions this summer to refresh the squad and maintain their level. Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave for free, they have started making moves to hire a suitable replacement for him.

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as a serious option, and the Reds are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal to purchase him.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool also want a new striker as a potential replacement for Darwin Núñez, who is likely to be sold following underwhelming displays this season.

Pedro to Liverpool

Pedro is on Slot’s radar, and Liverpool could make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer. However, Brighton always play hardball to sell their star man and are expected to do the same this time as well. The 23-year-old still has three years left in his current contract, and the Seagulls have slapped a £51m price tag on his head.

Chelsea are also keen on signing him, but they are prioritising other targets and would only make a move for the Brazilian should they fail to hire any of the main options.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in this race, with the South American open to moving to St James’ Park if they can offer him Champions League football next season.

The Magpies are currently third in the Premier League table with 66 points from 36 games. The top five teams from the English top flight will qualify for Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Pedro is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the striker and attacking midfield positions. Moreover, he can provide cover on the left flank if needed. In 30 appearances in all competitions, the South American has scored 10 goals and registered seven assists this season.