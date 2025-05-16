Arsenal and Chelsea in battle to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Chelsea are expected to splurge some more money in the transfer market this summer as they look to win the Premier League for the first time since 2017 while building a long-term sporting project in the process. In addition to domestic glory, they also have one eye towards securing Champions League qualification for next season and doing well in this summer’s Club World Cup.

A few wingers are set to be on their list of agendas for this summer’s transfer window with neither of their signings from last summer working out, barring Pedro Neto. Jadon Sancho might be sent back to Manchester United, a proposition for which Chelsea are likely to have to pay a penalty, whereas Joao Felix has also been linked with departing the club.

Fichajes has reported that Chelsea are now keen on bringing in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian international is also of interest to Arsenal with Mikel Arteta an admirer of his qualities. Madrid are likely to let go of him for £84 million although for that to happen, the winger will need to express his desire to leave as he remains a key part of the club’s plans.

Chelsea could trump Arsenal to Rodrygo

One of the main reasons why Rodrygo Goes is expected to leave Real Madrid is for increased prominence. He has lost his status as a Los Blancos poster-boy since Kylian Mbappe’s arrival. With that in mind, he may not be inclined towards joining Arsenal as it would continue to put him behind seasoned players’ shadows like that of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice to name a few.

If he joins Chelsea, he can comfortably be the leader of their project while also having the chance to play down the left wing, his natural position. Rodrygo has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions while adapting to a role on the right flank, so the Blues can feel confident that he will produce better numbers if he is utilised in a role he is most comfortable with.

Financially as well, Chelsea can offer Rodrygo a better contract than Arsenal, who have a reasonable transfer budget but have plans to rebuild several areas of their squad. As far as the player is concerned, it will be interesting to see what his stance is on his future once he has had a conversation with Xabi Alonso, the favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the Real Madrid head coach.