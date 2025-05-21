Arsenal ‘seriously considering’ swoop to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo

Arsenal are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in the summer transfer window, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The 24-year-old has attracted attention this season—not merely for his 23 goal contributions in all competitions—but for quietly slipping under the radar following Kylian Mbappé’s high-profile arrival at the Bernabéu.

Much of the highlights have shifted towards the Frenchman’s partnership with Vinicius Jr, something he enjoyed with his fellow compatriot in the past four seasons. Now, a move away from the Spanish capital could be on the cards, with several clubs, including Arsenal, fighting to secure his signature.

As per Plettenberg, Arsenal are ‘seriously considering’ signing Rodrygo from Madrid to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack next season.

The German transfer journalist adds that the Brazil international is being tipped for a possible departure from the club this summer. Hence, the Gunners have now opened talks ‘behind the scenes’ over a potential deal to sign the winger this summer.

Moving to the Emirates would be difficult, so Plettenberg claims that the North London club are ‘exploring’ every possible option to secure the Brazilian’s signature this summer.

Arsenal plot Rodrygo swoop

Rodrygo is one of the success stories of the ever-growing list of South Americans making an immediate impact in their first European sojourn.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid at 18 amid expectations of storming the football world. Now, six seasons on, it’s fair to say the ex-Santos prodigy has not only lived up to the hype but perhaps even surpassed it. With the spotlight seemingly shifting elsewhere, Arsenal are looking to take advantage by initiating discussions over a potential move.

With several clutch moments in his illustrious Madrid career—netting decisive goals in both European and domestic competitions—Rodrygo has consistently proven his pedigree on the grandest stages, and settling in at the Emirates is unlikely to pose much of a challenge.

While he’s not expected to come cheap, with Madrid expected to demand a fee in the region of or slightly over his €100m (£84m) Transfermarkt valuation, a swoop for the Brazilian will show an ambitious statement of intent by the board towards backing Arteta with world-class players to challenge for major honours next season.