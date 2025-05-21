[Teams] Tottenham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in a titanic all-Premier League Europa League final in Bilbao tonight.

Both teams have endured torrid campaigns domestically with Spurs sitting 17th in the Premier League and United just one point ahead in 16th. However, one club can still salvage something special from the season by winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Spurs reached the final after beating Bodo Glimt 5-1 on aggregate and Ange Postecoglou rested his key men for the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Friday night. The Aussie boss has recalled his big guns with Vicario returning between the sticks while Pedro Porro comes in at right-back.

Micky van de Ven partners Cristian Romero in the middle of the Tottenham defence with Destiny Udogie at left-back. Yves Bissouma partners Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.

Brennan Johnson starts on the right wing for Spurs while Richarlison gets the nod ahead of Hueng-min Son on the left flank with Dominic Solanke leading the line up front.

Manchester United fielded a strong side for their defeat at Chelsea last time out and Ruben Amorim has made just one change from the team that started at Stamford Bridge. Leny Yoro comes in for Victor Lindelof in defence otherwise it’s an unchanged team.

Andre Onana starts in goal with Luke Shaw and Harry Magurie joining Yoro in the backline. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes line-up in midfield with Naussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu in the wing-back positions for Man Utd.

Mason Mount is given the nod ahead of Garnacho in attack while Amad Diallo also supports striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Tottenham

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur, Johnson, Richarlison, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Spence, Davies, Danso, Gray, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Tel, Son, Scarlett.

Man Utd

Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Amad, Mount, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindor, Amass, Dalot, Evans, Heaven, Lindelof, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Garnacho, Zirkzee.