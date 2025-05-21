Man Utd Match Centre
[Teams] Tottenham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League final
Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in a titanic Europa League final in Bilbao tonight. Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in a titanic all-Premier League Europa League final in Bilbao tonight.
Both teams have endured torrid campaigns domestically with Spurs sitting 17th in the Premier League and United just one point ahead in 16th. However, one club can still salvage something special from the season by winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League next season.
Spurs reached the final after beating Bodo Glimt 5-1 on aggregate and Ange Postecoglou rested his key men for the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Friday night. The Aussie boss has recalled his big guns with Vicario returning between the sticks while Pedro Porro comes in at right-back.
Micky van de Ven partners Cristian Romero in the middle of the Tottenham defence with Destiny Udogie at left-back. Yves Bissouma partners Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.
Brennan Johnson starts on the right wing for Spurs while Richarlison gets the nod ahead of Hueng-min Son on the left flank with Dominic Solanke leading the line up front.
Manchester United fielded a strong side for their defeat at Chelsea last time out and Ruben Amorim has made just one change from the team that started at Stamford Bridge. Leny Yoro comes in for Victor Lindelof in defence otherwise it’s an unchanged team.
Andre Onana starts in goal with Luke Shaw and Harry Magurie joining Yoro in the backline. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes line-up in midfield with Naussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu in the wing-back positions for Man Utd.
Mason Mount is given the nod ahead of Garnacho in attack while Amad Diallo also supports striker Rasmus Hojlund.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Tottenham
Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur, Johnson, Richarlison, Solanke
Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Spence, Davies, Danso, Gray, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Tel, Son, Scarlett.
Man Utd
Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Amad, Mount, Hojlund.
Subs: Bayindor, Amass, Dalot, Evans, Heaven, Lindelof, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Garnacho, Zirkzee.
Other News
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 9 mins ago
[Teams] Tottenham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League final
Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in a titanic Europa League final in Bilbao...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 6 hours ago
Man Utd ‘edging closer’ to signing Atalanta star Ederson
Manchester United are reportedly ‘edging closer’ to signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per a...
-
Premier League/ 7 hours ago
West Ham & Tottenham offered chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Juventus...
-
Liverpool/ 12 hours ago
Liverpool considering move for Eberechi Eze
According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are exploring a move for Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd & Tottenham make ‘contact’ to sign Vanderson
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made ‘contact’ over a deal to sign...