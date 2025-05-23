Tottenham ‘working’ to trump Arsenal in race to sign Sesko

Tottenham Hotspur have already started ‘working’ to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko by beating Arsenal in this race, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Gunners are prioritising strengthening the frontline by signing a new prolific goal-scorer. They have been linked with a host of names, with Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres being among them. However, it has also been suggested that Mikel Arteta’s side are interested in Sesko.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are in this race as well and have already started ‘working’ to seal the deal by beating their arch-rival.

Following Leipzig’s failure to qualify for European football next season, Sesko is set to leave Red Bull Arena at the end of this season.

Having signed a new contract with the German side last summer, the youngster still has four years left on his current deal. He is valued at around £55m by Transfermarkt, so Leipzig are in a strong position to demand a huge fee for him.

The Spanish outlet further claim that after securing their place in the Champions League by winning the Europa League, Tottenham are planning to spend big this summer to bolster the squad and are willing to hire Johnny Cardoso and Xavi Simons alongside Sesko.

Sesko to Tottenham

Despite Leipzig’s disappointing performances this season, Sesko has showcased his goal-scoring prowess, netting 21 times and registering six assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

He is a 6ft 5in tall striker and is extremely quick. Moreover, he is one of the best ball strikers in the world, is efficient in finishing off his chances, and is good in the air.

Tottenham decided to reinforce the frontline by signing Dominic Solanke last summer. However, he has had a quiet campaign this season and wasn’t at his best either in the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Therefore, signing a new striker to create competition for the Englishman would be the right decision, and Sesko would be a great coup for Spurs as he is one of the best young No.9s in the world.

Tottenham like signing talented young players and nurturing them, so the Leipzig star would be the right fit for the North London club should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Arsenal in this race.