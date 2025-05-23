Chelsea willing to offer £50 million to sign Brighton forward Joao Pedro

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea have dealt in several transfers over the recent past with another one likely to be in the works soon. Daily Mail has reported that the Blues are interested in signing Joao Pedro from the Seagulls and would be willing to pay £50 million for the Brazilian after holding a meeting with his employers on Tuesday to test the waters over his possible signing.

Joao Pedro has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this season while playing an impressive role as the second striker under Fabian Hurzeler. His hold-up play and movement in the final third has been particularly fantastic, even when he has played on the left wing, which has been a newfound position for the former Watford man.

With his versatility and link-up play in mind, it comes as no surprise that Chelsea are looking to sign him and as per the source, they are also prepared to offer some of their players to Brighton to cheapen the cost of the deal. It is yet to be known if Hurzeler’s side is keen on any of Enzo Maresca’s squad members or prefers to receive full payment for Joao Pedro’s likely sale this summer.

Pedro an ideal replacement for Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer, so Joao Pedro would be a great replacement for the former Paris Saint-Germain forward. The 27-year-old has not been in the best of form for the Blues in the Premier League but has been a vital cog in the team Enzo Maresca has utilised in the Europa Conference League with his goals on the continental stage.

If Chelsea can sign Pedro from Brighton and another specialist central forward like Victor Osimhen, they would easily have secured their offensive department for the medium term. Essentially, Joao Pedro could be deployed as a left winger with the ability to venture into the central areas, whereas Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto could continue to compete for a role on the right.

Maresca might want to secure a couple of new signings before the Club World Cup in June in the United States, so it will be interesting to see how much urgency the Chelsea board shows towards acquiring their desired targets.