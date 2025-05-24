Arsenal
Arsenal on alert as Dusan Vlahovic could leave Juventus
According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are monitoring striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is poised to leave Juventus during the summer transfer window.
The Serbia international has been a key player for the Bianconeri this season, registering 15 goals and 5 assists. However, his future is uncertain with his contract expiring in June next year.
Juventus are prepared to offload him to balance their books, and Caught Offside claim that the 25-year-old is eager to take the next step in his career by moving to England this summer.
The Serie A giants are prepared to sell him for a package between £34 million and £42 million. Arsenal and Chelsea are mentioned as potential candidates to sign the ex-Fiorentina man.
Unlikely deal
The Gunners were hot on the trail of Vlahovic during his early years at Fiorentina. He was one of the most sought-after strikers at that time, but Vlahovic opted to join rivals Juventus instead.
The striker has since struggled to find his feet. Vlahovic netted 2o goals from 24 appearances during the 2021/22 season before joining the Bianconeri in the 2022 winter transfer window.
He has managed only 56 goals from his 142 appearances for the Bianconeri. With such average returns, we would be surprised if Arsenal renew their long-term interest in the Serbian.
Arsenal need someone more reliable in front of goal to challenge for the league title next season. It appears RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko could be the front-runner to join them.
Concrete talks are underway with Leipzig for the striker, who has a £67 million release clause. The 21-year-old has netted only 6 more goals than Vlahovic this term but has huge potential at his age.
The Gunners could prefer to recruit the Slovenian ace instead of Vlahovic, who has failed to live up to his early hype. Vlahovic has been prone to missing several big chances in his time in Turin.
Sesko would be a far better acquisition as Arsenal could nurture him into an elite goal scorer in years to come.
