Chelsea could trump Arsenal to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave the club in the summer as he enters the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium. The 25-year-old’s wage demands, supposedly close to £200,000 per week, are significantly higher than what the Bianconeri can afford, therefore opening the door to an exit this year.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing Vlahovic, who has been heavily linked with a swoop to the Premier League in the last few months. It is speculated that the striker has a £42 million asking price, consequently making him a low-cost option in comparison to the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Calcio Mercato has claimed that Arsenal are not viewing Vlahovic as a priority signing and will only attempt a swoop for him if they are unable to land one of their primary targets. At the moment, it seems as if Mikel Arteta’s employers are interested in signing Gyokeres, hence putting Chelsea above themselves as the favourites to land the Juve marksman.

Chelsea also unlikely to prioritise Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has been one of Serie A’s most prolific strikers in recent years and there is every reason to believe that he would be able to elevate his game to the next level in a more offensive setting, very possibly in the Premier League. However, it is difficult to imagine the Serbian international becoming a priority for Chelsea, especially considering his wage demands.

Victor Osimhen is the likeliest option for the Blues right now and a transfer for the Nigerian international could be wrapped up sooner rather than later with Enzo Maresca also having one eye on the Club World Cup. And while the Napoli hitman (currently on loan at Galatasaray) will cost more than Vlahovic, he has a better track record of performing at the top level of late.

Given their recent record with strikers, Chelsea would rather sign somebody with numbers to show for under their belt as opposed to a player like Vlahovic, whose improved performances in an attack-minded team are merely an assumption. That said, the door is still open to the Juve star in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if any other side is keen on the player.