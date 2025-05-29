Arsenal target move for Leroy Sane after Martin Zubimendi



According to The Times, Arsenal are targeting a free transfer deal for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The Gunners are likely to make several signings during the upcoming transfer window. The club have already secured an agreement to land Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and he is expected to undergo his medical soon.

As per The Times, Sane is the next target for the London heavyweights. Arsenal are exploring a Bosman move for the 29-year-old winger, whose contract with Bayern expires on June 30. He has yet to prolong his stay with them.

Sane is presently on £220,000 per week at the Bavarian giants. He was offered a new contract worth £153,000 weekly earlier this month. The German has not accepted the proposal and could return to the Premier League.

Possible deal

Arsenal are set to bolster their midfield with Zubimendi and the focus could turn to strengthening the forward department. A new centre-forward could be signed with the inconsistency of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus upfront.

A versatile winger could be another priority for manager Mikel Arteta. Sane would be a good fit for the Gunners. He can comfortably slot on either wing and has a proven track record in the Premier League previously with Manchester City.

Sane, valued at £32 million by Transfermarkt, managed 55 goal contributions from just 90 league games for the Cityzens. He has remained a constant contributor at Bayern too and registered 19 goal involvements last season.

Arsenal may not consider him as a regular starter, but he could provide good competition and depth in the first-team squad. Sane could be easily rotated to manage Bukayo Saka’s workload on the right wing when required.

The German could also compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank. Arteta knows Sane from his time as City’s assistant manager and this could provide Arsenal an edge over other potential suitors.

Arsenal could be willing to pay £180,000- £200,000 per week with a decent signing-on fee. Sane would add more experience and a winning mentality, which the club need to propel them to winning silverware next campaign.