Liverpool battling with Arsenal to sign Takefusa Kubo

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Mohamed Salah enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 34 goals and registering 23 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions. He was instrumental in the Reds’ Premier League triumph.

However, Arne Slot’s side were at risk of losing him for free this summer. Nevertheless, they have managed to tie him to a fresh term until 2027. So, the Merseyside club aren’t in desperate need of a new right winger.

Still, Fichajes state that Liverpool are interested in Kubo and have already held preliminary talks to learn about the details of signing him.

Although the Japanese international has a contract until 2029 at Reale Arena, his future isn’t secured as Real Sociedad are going through structural changes with their boss, Imanol Alguacil, and the sporting director set to leave this summer.

Arsenal are also interested in the forward, and like the Reds, they have also enquired about the details of signing him. He has a £50m release clause in his current contract, but neither the Gunners nor the Merseyside club are willing to spend that much for him, given he won’t be a starter for either club.

Kubo is a technically gifted left-footed right winger. He joined La Real from Real Madrid, and Los Blancos have a 50% sell-on clause.

Although he is a talented player, he struggled to showcase his best in the recently concluded season, scoring only five goals in 36 La Liga appearances.

The former Los Blancos star is the mainstay of Real Sociedad’s attacking department, and as he struggled, they also weren’t at their best, finishing in mid-table.

Arsenal currently have Bukayo Saka as the undisputed starter for the right flank. Ethan Nwaneri is an option to support Saka. Nwaneri is still just 18, but has showcased glimpses of his rich potential. Therefore, Mikel Arteta’s side don’t need to spend big to add further depth in this position.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Anfield club eventually opt to secure Kubo’s service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.