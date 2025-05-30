Arsenal interested in signing Brighton star Kauro Mitoma in the summer

Arsenal are looking to kickstart the transfer window on a positive note by signing Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres. The Gunners have already made a formal offer to sign the Swedish international, who might not be their only offensive signing of the summer with Mikel Arteta also intent on acquiring a new winger.

The left flank is an area of particular concern as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could both leave amid interest from Saudi Arabia. And irrespective of what comes of their futures, the team requires a more consistent source of goals in the final third to complement Bukayo Saka’s superb work down the right wing and that of a new striker.

Football Insider has reported that Arsenal are keen on Brighton & Hove Albion star Kauro Mitoma. The Seagulls are resigned to losing one of their best players this summer and have slapped him with a price tag of £80 million, although the source adds that the Londoners have apprehensions about the 28-year-old’s transfer fee and his consistency.

Mitoma not likely be Arsenal’s first-choice

Kauro Mitoma has played exceptionally well in the Premier League over the last few seasons but the Japanese international is not worth the £80 million asking price. For as much money, Arsenal will be able to sign Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid, another winger that the Gunners have been linked with in recent months and a player Mikel Arteta is thought to be a fan of.

Rodrygo would not only be a more long-term signing. The Brazilian international is a two-time Champions League winner with Los Blancos and has performed consistently on the biggest of stages for the La Liga giants. A final decision on the player’s future in the Spanish capital will only be determined after the Club World Cup in the United States next month, however.

In addition to attacking reinforcements, Arsenal also have a deal in place to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad with only an official announcement said to be pending regarding the Spanish international’s transfer.