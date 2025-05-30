Arsenal have made informal contact regarding Rodrygo



According to Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal have made informal contact over a potential transfer for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo this summer.

The Gunners are aiming to bolster their forward department ahead of next season and a marquee striker is the main priority. Kai Havertz was Arsenal’s highest scorer in the Premier League with just 9 goals and the club need an upgrade next term.

The London giants are also in the market for a versatile winger and AS claim that they are monitoring the situation of Rodrygo at Madrid. The club have not made an offer, but they have made ‘first informal contact’ for the Brazil international.

Rodrygo is planning to speak with new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso before deciding on his future.

Ambitious move

The Gunners are on the cusp of signing midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. The club’s focus could soon turn to the forward department. Rodrygo would be a fine acquisition to bolster the wide attacking department.

The 24-year-old can comfortably play as a right or left winger and can also operate as the main striker. Judging by his statistics, he has been most successful from the left wing, averaging one goal contribution in every two matches.

Rodrygo, who managed 23 goal contributions last term, has also impressed with his dribbling skills. He had a passing accuracy of 91 percent in La Liga which is quite brilliant for a wide player. The attacker also possesses a tireless work rate and would suit Arsenal’s playing style.

Arsenal are eyeing an ambitious move for the Brazilian, but a deal won’t be easy to pull off. First of all, Madrid are not actively looking to sell him. If they decide to do so, the asking price could be significantly high. They could hold out for his Transfermarkt value of £84 million.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo is on £203,000 per week and may demand to become the club’s highest earner – close to £300,000 per week. A deal could be challenging to pull off for the Gunners. Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard may have to leave to compensate for the huge outlay.