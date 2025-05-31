Liverpool & Man Utd battling to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Atalanta midfielder Ederson is about to enter the last 12 months of his contract with the club. With no renewal planned and Gian Piero Gasperini also on his way out, the Brazilian is expected to depart in the summer as well with the Premier League his most likely destination.

As per Tutto Atalanta, Manchester United are interested in signing him but face stiff competition from North-West rivals Liverpool.

Christian Eriksen has left Man United as a free agent while Casemiro could also follow suit. The Red Devils could also sell Kobbie Mainoo to balance their books, so a new midfielder’s signing is vital.

Atalanta value Ederson at £63 million but considering the validity of his contract for only a year, it would not come as a surprise if La Dea reduce their demands.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in the market for a holding midfielder too. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been extensively used by Arne Slot but there is a visible lack of depth in the position.

Martin Zubimendi, the club’s primary target, is set to join Arsenal and Ederson has been identified as an alternative to the Spanish international.

Liverpool will be favourites for Ederson

If Liverpool and Manchester United declare interest in signing Ederson, it is hard to look beyond the Premier League champions as his next possible employers.

The Reds are one of England’s most exciting teams and having just won the top flight as well, they will have almost no problems with signing their preferred targets in what will be a busy transfer window for them.

Manchester United are not doing too well financially, so it is imperative they get rid of Casemiro or Kobbie Mainoo before being able to afford Ederson.

And yet, the 25-year-old might turn them down due to a lack of European football, thereby forcing Ruben Amorim to consider alternatives or keep hold of what he has at his disposal.