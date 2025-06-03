Liverpool to join Man Utd & Tottenham to sign Tyler Dibling

Liverpool are reportedly ready to join Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Southampton star Tyler Dibling, as per Football Insider.

Despite winning the Premier League title in the recently concluded campaign, the Reds have been the most active English club in the summer window to strengthen the squad.

They have already purchased Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has joined Real Madrid. Liverpool were at risk of losing him for free as his contract was set to expire at the end of this month.

However, Los Blancos were willing to take him to the Club World Cup, so they decided to pay a transfer fee to get the deal done quickly.

On the other hand, the Merseyside club have been working on a mega deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. They have already agreed on personal terms with the German.

Moreover, Arne Slot’s side are looking for a new left-back as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has turned 31, and showcased signs of decline last term.

Battle

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool are also interested in Dibling and have been monitoring his situation before making a potential swoop over the coming weeks.

Following Southampton’s relegation, the youngster is set to leave St Mary’s Stadium this summer. However, the Saints don’t want to lose him for cheap and have slapped a £55m price tag on his head with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Tottenham were looking to hire Dibling in the winter window, but Southampton didn’t allow his departure in mid-season. However, despite failing to get the deal done last time around, Spurs remain keen on purchasing him, although they don’t want to match Southampton’s valuation.

Moreover, Man Utd and Manchester City are also in this race. Therefore, it is apparent that Dibling isn’t short of potential suitors this summer.

The Englishman is a versatile forward as he is a left-footed right-sided forward, but is also comfortable in midfield. In 38 appearances in all competitions, he made six goal contributions last term.

Man Utd are looking to revamp the frontline following a dire campaign this season, while Tottenham are willing to add depth in the right flank after securing Champions League football.

Dibling is a talented player and possesses high potential, so he would be a great coup for Man Utd, Tottenham, or Liverpool should any of those clubs purchase him.