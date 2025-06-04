Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham looking to sign Pervis Estupinan this summer

Brighton & Hove Albion finished eighth in the Premier League in 2024/25 and had a decent first season under Fabian Hurzeler. As always, a number of players stood out from their setup with Pervis Estupinan one of them. Caught Offside has reported that Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all impressed by him and could consider swoops in the summer.

Estupinan is valued at close to £38 million by the Seagulls, the source adds, an is also on AC Milan’s radar, in addition to the Premier League trio. With Theo Hernandez likely to head to Saudi Arabia soon, the Rossoneri have identified the Ecuadorian full back as the ideal replacement for the former Real Madrid defender.

A battle for Estupinan likely to ensue between the London rivals

Manchester United can comfortably be discounted as suitors for Pervis Estupinan. The Red Devils, who are financially under the cosh, already spent money on a left back in the winter as they purchase Patrick Dorgu. Plus, with the kind of suitors knocking at the Brighton & Hove Albion star’s door, it is unlikely whether he would want to join a side not playing in Europe next year.

Chelsea could be a real contender for the South American, however, and have a very good relationship with Brighton having done a lot of business with them in the recent past. Enzo Maresca has no quality back-up for Marc Cucurella and the depth could worsen if Renato Veiga leaves the club permanently, therefore making Estupinan a very attractive signing.

Tottenham Hotspur also are looking for depth at the back with Destiny Udogie’s injury problems prompting them to consider the acquisition a left back. Estupinan might be particularly enticed by a challenge with the Lilywhites as he will be confident about usurping Udogie to a regular role in the team’s starting eleven, thanks to his superb defensive attributes.

And while the Londoners would fancy their chances of landing Estupinan, AC Milan will pose a real threat. Not only are the Italians one of Europe’s most historically attractive destinations but can also guarantee the Ecuadorian international with regular game time, something neither Chelsea and Tottenham can promise him at the initial stages of negotiations.