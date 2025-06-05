Man Utd battling with Arsenal to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are hoping to trump Arsenal in the race to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres this summer, as per Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Gyokeres in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta looks to sign the prolific striker his squad badly lacks.

However, it appears the Gunners will face stiff competition for the Swedish international as O Jogo (via PressReader) claims that Manchester United have now identified Gyokeres as a target this summer.

Historically, the Red Devils were renowned for their dynamic wingers and lethal centre-forwards, regularly lighting up the Premier League with free-flowing, attacking football. Goals used to come with ease.

However, last season told a very different story as they managed just 44 goals in the league, a stark contrast to their traditionally prolific standards. Only relegated three teams, and Everton scored fewer goals than them. Therefore, United are prioritising signing a new striker this summer and initially identified Liam Delap as the primary target.

However, he has decided to move to Chelsea, and it has been reported that his decision was influenced by the fact that he would be able to play Champions League football at Stamford Bridge.

Battle

Now, O Jogo states that after failing to sign Delap, Man Utd are planning to sign Gyokeres to bolster the frontline. Sporting are prepared to let the ‘pearl’ of their squad leave this summer and want around £59m with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Amorim previously helped the Swedish international flourish his career at Sporting, so he may play a significant role in persuading him to join. However, United have found themselves in financial difficulties, and they reportedly need to raise funds through player sales to get the deal done.

On the other hand, Arsenal are in a better situation financially and might be able to afford the deal. Mikel Arteta wants a new striker this summer as he seemingly feels that he needs an upgrade to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to win the Premier League title.

Gyokeres enjoyed a tremendous campaign last term, making 67 goal contributions in all competitions. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.