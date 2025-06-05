Tottenham looking to beat Man Utd to sign Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to trump Manchester United in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as per transfer journalist Dean Jones.

The Cherries have been a rejuvenated side under Andoni Iraola’s guidance in recent campaigns, as a result, several of their key players have attracted the attention of big clubs around Europe.

Dean Huijsen earned a move to Real Madrid following an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League last term, while Liverpool have been working on a deal to sign Milos Kerkez.

Furthermore, Ilya Zabarnyi has attracted PSG’s attention. Semenyo has also been linked with a move away, having displayed eye-catching performances last term, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists in all competitions.

Man Utd previously expressed their interest in signing the Ghanaian, but they have been working on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo, having already purchased Matheus Cunha. Therefore, perhaps, they may not opt to go for him this summer.

Now, Jones states on Transfers From Paradise that with Son Heung-min likely to leave, Spurs want a new wide forward to replace him. They are currently pressing ahead to make Mathys Tel’s loan move permanent.

Semenyo to Tottenham

But, they also want an experienced player and are interested in Semenyo, so they could make a move to secure his service in this transfer window.

Jones said:

“One man who could be joining him in the Saudi Pro League is Son Heung-min. He looks set to leave Spurs, which is no major surprise as that has been mooted for a while. One thing Spurs lose if he goes is experience that could be key for a Champions League campaign. “At the moment, the club are pressing ahead with negotiations on a fee to take Mathys Tel on a permanent deal, but I am also starting to hear whispers that Antoine Semenyo is one of the players they could look to sign.”

The forward is contracted until 2029 at Vitality Stadium, so the Cherries are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and want around £70m. Spurs purchased Dominic Solanke from Iraola’s side by spending a club record £65m fee last summer, meaning they will have to break that record to secure Semenyo’s signature.

The African has proven his worth in the Premier League this season, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Spurs should they purchase him.