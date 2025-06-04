Chelsea inform Nico Williams representatives of willingness to pay £50 million release clause

Chelsea and Jadon Sancho parted ways on Wednesday as the two parties failed to find an agreement on personal terms to prolong the English international’s stay at Stamford Bridge. He returned to Manchester United after an initial year on loan in London with the Blues paying a £5 million penalty to the Red Devils for not making the transfer permanent.

With Sancho gone, Chelsea need to sign a new left winger sooner rather than later and as per Simon Phillips, they have already held talks with the representatives of Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. The player’s entourage was informed of the club’s willingness to pay his £50 million release clause, although the journalist adds that his salary demands will make it a difficult deal.

Arsenal have also been keen on Williams, according to GiveMeSport, who add that the forward has not ruled out renewing his contract with Athletic Club to shun interest from elsewhere. The 22-year-old is already paid £170,000 per week at San Mames and any potential extension is likely to see his salary increase, hence making a swoop all the more complicated.

Chelsea unlikely to sign Williams this summer

Though Nico Williams has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Premier League in the last couple of transfer windows, another summer might pass without him leaving Athletic Bilbao. In addition to being very well paid by the Basque giants, the Spanish international is also part of an exciting and unique sporting project, and is a regular starter in their team as well.

Chelsea might have to consider their alternatives during the transfer window as they bid to sign a quality forward after most of their investments from last summer have failed to live up to the billing. Arsenal already seemed to have moved on from their interest in Williams and while the Gunners have a shortlist of their own, it will be interesting to see who their rivals eye up next.