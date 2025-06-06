Liverpool battling with Arsenal & West Ham to sign Woltemade

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and West Ham United over a deal to sign Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade, as per Caught Offside.

Although the Reds won the Premier League title in the recently concluded campaign, they managed to achieve that feat pretty much without the help of their primary striker options.

The Merseyside club purchased Darwin Núñez for a club record fee back in 2022, but he found himself on the periphery under Slot, while Diogo Jota has been continuously struggling with fitness problems.

It has been reported that Liverpool are ready to cash-in on the Uruguayan, while they are prepared to let the Portuguese leave should a suitable proposal arrive.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are planning to purchase a new striker and have earmarked Woltemade as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays.

In 33 appearances in all competitions, he scored 17 goals and registered three assists last term. Moreover, he helped Stuttgart win the DFB Pokal trophy. After enjoying a bright campaign, he received a call-up to the Germany squad and made his international debut against Portugal last night.

Battle

Liverpool have already held talks with the German side to learn about the details of signing Woltemade, and they have made it known that the forward is valued at around £42m.

However, the Merseyside club aren’t alone in this race as Arsenal and West Ham are also keen on signing him. They have also enquired about the details to seal the deal. Moreover, Brighton, Everton, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Roma are also lining up a swoop for him.

Big clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool might be looking to sign him as a backup option to add depth to their attack, as they have been strongly linked with more high-profile names in recent times.

On the other hand, he would be able to play regularly for West Ham, so Woltemade may opt to reject a move to the big clubs in favour of joining the Hammers to play regularly and develop his career.

The 23-year-old, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is a talented player, and it remains to be seen where he ends up if he eventually leaves Stuttgart this summer.