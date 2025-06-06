Liverpool eye swoop for Lyon winger Malick Fofana as alternative to Anthony Gordon

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Lyon winger Malick Fofana as a possible alternative for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to TEAMtalk.

The future of Luis Diaz at Anfield remains up in the air, with several reports linking him to a move abroad. While there’s no definitive decision over his departure yet, the Reds are taking no chances, with moves to sign a new left winger now taking place.

Among the options the club is targeting is Lyon’s Fofana, as TEAMtalk reports that Liverpool are keen on making a swoop to bring him to Anfield this summer in case a move for their first-choice option, Gordon, does not materialise.

His electrifying displays for the French club have piqued the Reds’ interest, and Lyon’s financial constraints could make him available for a departure in the summer with Anfield a possible destination, according to the report.

The report adds that the Merseyside club have heavily scouted the 20-year-old, seeing him as an athletic and cost-effective alternative to Gordon, whom Newcastle values at nothing below £80m.

Hence, TEAMtalk further notes that the Premier League champions view Fofana, who is valued at £40m, as a long-term prospect who can be nurtured into a world-class winger. Talks over his possible transfer could ‘accelerate’ should Luis Diaz secure a permanent move away from the club amid growing interest from Barcelona.

Alternative

However, competition for the Belgian winger is fierce as the Reds will have to battle with a host of clubs across Europe including Arsenal. Aston Villa, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

After netting a sky-high 86 Premier League goals, the most by any team in the recently-concluded campaign, it would be understandable if Liverpool decided to stick with their attacking guns, targeting reinforcements in other positions.

However, it appears Arne Slot is taking no prisoners, as further reinforcements in the attack are being targeted to bolster his side next season.

Newcastle’s Gordon has been looked at as a possible option, but the Magpies’ valuation makes a deal difficult. Fofana has now been earmarked as a cut-price option after a prolific season in Ligue 1, where he produced 17 goal contributions.

With a £40m price tag, a move for the Belgium international makes perfect sense if Luis Diaz leaves, given he brings similar flair and a comparable goal threat to the Colombian.