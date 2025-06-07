‘Genuine interest’ – Arsenal keen on signing Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid’s winger Rodrygo this summer but face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Ben Jacobs.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of persistent interest following what appeared to be dissatisfaction over his role last season. However, the appointment of Xabi Alonso may alter his outlook — though that hasn’t deterred several clubs from expressing a strong desire to secure his signature.

According to Jacobs, Arsenal are among the clubs vying for Rodrygo’s signature and hold a ‘genuine interest’ in signing him this summer.

While the North London club have not made a formal approach towards his transfer, the Brazilian winger is among several attacking options sporting director Andrea Berta is monitoring for a possible transfer to the Emirates, as per the report.

As expected of a player of such immense qualities, the football transfer expert adds that the Gunners face stern competition for his signature, as Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as clubs in the Saudi Pro League, also hold a keen interest in the Brazilian.

Jacobs also notes that Madrid are willing to part ways with Rodrygo if a bid worth at least £75m is tabled. At the same time, the player’s camp awaits clarity on Alonso’s plans for the winger before potentially considering approaches from interested clubs like Arsenal.

‘Genuine interest’

Arsenal are expected to make reinforcements this summer, particularly in attack, with several players already being courted by Berta.

A centre-forward remains a top priority for the club, but reinforcing the left wing is equally crucial to balance the attack — especially with the right flank thriving under the ever-consistent Bukayo Saka.

While Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard currently occupy the left-wing position, the reality is that neither offers the same level of dynamism and attacking spark that a player like Rodrygo could bring to elevate Arteta’s frontline.

Rodrygo would represent an immediate upgrade and is precisely the kind of elite-profile signing Arteta needs to strengthen the squad and mount a serious push for major honours next season.

Although Madrid’s £75m price tag may appear excessive, competing at the highest level requires investment — and if Arsenal are to attract Champions League-calibre talents, they’ll need to pay both the wages and transfer fees that come with it.

However, if Rodrygo is on the market, then the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are also reportedly showing a keen interest. So, Arsenal face a fight to sign the Brazilian if he opts to come to England this summer.