Arsenal set to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after triggering his £5m release clause, according to the Mirror.

Following a challenging stint at Stamford Bridge and a subsequent loan to Real Madrid, Kepa enjoyed a resurgence under fellow Basque coach Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth in the just concluded Premier League season.

Though he began the campaign as backup to Ireland’s Mark Travers, the Spanish goalkeeper swiftly earned a starting berth, eventually becoming the team’s undisputed number one, registering 35 appearances in all competitions and recording nine clean sheets.

The Spaniard returned to parent club Chelsea at the end of the season but has been told by Enzo Maresca he has no long-term future at the club.

Arsenal emerged as serious candidates for his signature recently and reportedly entered talks with Kepa’s entourage last week. The discussions were positive with both parties keen to get a deal done.

Now, the Mirror claims that Arsenal are ‘set to sign Kepa’ after triggering his £5m release clause. With the move seemingly on the verge of completion, the 6ft 2in stopper is set to become Arsenal’s first major signing of the summer window.

Backup option

The Spain international made headlines following his then-world-record £72m transfer to Chelsea from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018.

He had been a regular in goal under both Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard, but things started to shift following the arrival of Edouard Mendy — and even after the Senegalese international left, he’s struggled to reclaim his spot in the team.

Although his loan spell at Real Madrid ended with a domestic double, it fell short of expectations — but he eventually hit his stride last season at Bournemouth, playing a pivotal role in the Cherries’ impressive campaign.

Kepa proved his reliability last season, and at 30, he has surely matured into a more refined, error-free goalkeeper than he was when he first arrived in England as a 23-year-old.

Should a move be finalised, Arteta would be getting an experienced goalkeeper who has achieved remarkable success, marked by a trophy-laden career at the highest level, for just a meagre £5m bargain fee.

Kepa is now expected to act as understudy to No.1 David Raya at the Emirates Stadium after Neto returned to Bournemouth following his loan spell last season.