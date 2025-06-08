Chelsea
Chelsea submit formal offer to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Chelsea have submitted a formal opening offer to Borussia Dortmund to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens this summer, according to German transfer expert Patrick Berger.
Chelsea’s summer activities are taking shape, with several options being eyed to reinforce the squad, particularly in attack. The Blues have already secured the signing of England U21 star Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, and a new left winger appears to be next on the club’s agenda, with Bynoe-Gittens now a prime target.
As per Berger, Chelsea have submitted an opening offer to Die Borussen worth £29m to sign the London-born winger this summer.
However, the German club are demanding a fee in the region of £42m, and Chelsea’s offer is considered to be lower than the club’s valuation, as per the report.
Although Chelsea would ideally want Bynoe-Gittens at the Club World Cup, the report notes that the West Londoners are biding their time and are willing to wait until after the tournament to get the best possible deal.
According to a separate report from French transfer journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea and Bynoe-Gittens have an agreement in principle on a seven-year contract. At the same time, negotiations are ongoing as they look to strike a deal with Dortmund.
Explosive winger
Earlier in the 2024/25 campaign, it appeared the England U21 winger was on course to become a regular starter as he consistently delivered promising displays. His shining moment came in October’s Champions League showdown against Real Madrid — not only did he score, but in doing so, he became the youngest English player to net against Los Blancos in the competition, aged just 20 years and 75 days.
That breakthrough, however, was not carried smoothly into 2025. Since Niko Kovač took charge in January, Gittens’ influence has diminished. While his season stats — 12 goals and five assists across 48 appearances — remain commendable, the winger has struggled to maintain consistency under the new manager.
A potential move to west London would represent a homecoming of sorts for Gittens, who had a short spell at Chelsea during his youth career.
While Chelsea boast numerous attacking options, the left flank remains an area that needs reinforcement, and there’s no doubt he’ll relish the chance to battle with Pedro Neto and young prospect Tyrique George for a starting berth.
