Liverpool & Man Utd hold talks to sign Victor Osimhen

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Victor Osimhen, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful time at Napoli since joining from LOSC Lille back in 2020, winning a Scudetto. He scored 76 goals and registered 12 assists over the four years at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

However, his relationship with the Azzurri broke down completely, so he didn’t stay last term and joined Galatasaray on a loan deal after failing to agree on a deal with other clubs.

In 39 appearances in all competitions, the Nigerian netted 37 goals and notched up seven assists last term. He even helped his side become Turkish champions.

Now, Osimhen’s future has been a subject of speculation in this transfer window, and Al-Hilal made a strong push to purchase him, but the player rejected a move.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Osimhen is determined to play in the Premier League, so he opted not to accept Al-Hilal’s big proposal, and Liverpool are interested in signing him.

Battle

The Reds want a new striker, and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United is their dream target, but Osimhen is a more realistic alternative. They even held talks with the player’s representatives last month to persuade him to join.

However, the journalist states that purchasing the striker won’t be easy for Liverpool as Man Utd are also keen on hiring him and held talks with the player’s agent last month.

Osimhen has a £63m release clause in his current contract with Napoli, but the Azzurri are prepared to let him leave for more than £50m.

Liverpool currently have Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez in the centre-forward position. But while the Uruguayan found himself on the periphery last term, the Portuguese has been struggling with fitness problems in recent years.

On the other hand, Man Utd have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as the centre-forward options. The Dane displayed woeful performances last term, while the Dutchman endured an underwhelming debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Osimhen has showcased his qualities at the highest level and would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to purchase him this summer.