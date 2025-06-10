Man Utd make initial approach to sign Viktor Gyokeres



According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have made an initial approach for one of Europe’s in-form strikers.

The Red Devils are determined to sign a new striker during the summer transfer window. The club were initially keen on landing Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, but he decided to join Chelsea instead.

Sky Sports now claim that the Mancunian giants have made an initial approach for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres through intermediaries. United are exploring conditions for a potential deal.

United head coach Ruben Amorim is a big admirer of the 27-year-old, having managed him at Sporting. Gyokeres has a gentleman’s agreement to leave Sporting for £58 million despite a release clause of £84m.

Big upgrade

United had a dreadful 2024/25 campaign in the English top-flight. They finished a lowly 15th in the standings with just 42 points. The club also failed to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final last month.

The lack of a genuine goalscoring striker has cost them dearly, and they must find a big upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. The pair netted just 7 goals between them in the Premier League last term.

Gyokeres would provide a huge lift for the Red Devils. He netted a staggering 54 goals alongside 13 assists from just 52 appearances for Sporting last season. The Swede is ready for a bigger challenge and could move to England.

Arsenal have been mentioned as strong candidates to sign him and they have verbally agreed on personal terms. However, the Gunners are prioritising a deal for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko over him at the moment.

Hence, United have room to capitalise on the Gunners’ indecision over a new striker. Gyokeres previously informed Amorim that he would only consider a move to Old Trafford if the club qualified for the Champions League.

However. he may rethink over his transfer stance, considering the lack of concrete interest from Champions League clubs. A reunion with Amorim would be perfect. The Portuguese played a huge part in his transformation.

Signing Gyokeres could see United with one of the best attacks in the Premier League. The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha and talks are ongoing to bring Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo to Old Trafford.