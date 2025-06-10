Liverpool handed boost in bid to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are set to rebuild their attack in the summer and could sign a striker with Darwin Nunez expected to leave the club. Diogo Jota’s fitness has also been a cause for concern and after another underwhelming campaign from the Portuguese, the Reds could spend big to answer their number nine woes once and for all prior to next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike has been linked with a switch to Anfield in recent times and as per Bild, Liverpool are looking to trump Chelsea to his signing having received a massive boost in their bid to land 22-year-old. The source adds that the striker, whose price tag this summer is likely to be close to £84 million, is not seen as a great value proposition by the Blues.

Chelsea’s hesitance in meeting Frankfurt’s asking price, thereby opening the door to Liverpool securing a move for Ekitike. He scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions in 2024/25, and can also play as a secondary striker. The Frenchman’s exceptional campaign could soon see him secure a transfer to the Premier League champions.

Ekitike a technically sound striker

Darwin Nunez has been largely decent for Liverpool but his lack of cutting edge in the final third has cost the team dear on a number of occasions. Hugo Ekitike would be a fantastic replacement for the Uruguayan international as he is composed in front of goal, has several tricks in his locker to beat the goalkeeper and more importantly, has superb off the ball moment too.

With Arne Slot valuing those who put in the hard yards without the ball as well, it comes as no surprise that the Eintracht Frankfurt ace has emerged as a solid option for the Reds. His stint in the Bundesliga has made Ekitike a technically well-rounded option, who could justify his price tag in the longer run after a breakthrough campaign in Germany.