Chelsea eyeing ambitious transfer for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White

Chelsea are keen on signing Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, Caught Offside has reported. The 25-year-old was one of the star casts of his side’s stunning campaign in 2024/25 with seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions, and has been linked with a transfer to Manchester City as well in recent times.

Gibbs-White has a contract at Nottingham until June 2027 but continues to command a sky-high asking price.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s employers are thought to be wanting close to £100 million to part ways with their prized asset, a valuation they may to stand firm on after missing out on qualification to the Champions League in spite of being in pole position for a top five spot.

Chelsea unlikely to materialise interest in Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White has done superbly in the Premier League over the last few years but his £100 million price tag is arguably far too high, especially considering that clubs could sign him on a bargain next summer if his contractual situation at Nottingham Forest remains unchanged.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, Morgan Rogers offers significantly better value.

Rogers had nearly twice as many goal contributions for Aston Villa last season while also proving his credentials in the Champions League. Plus, he is three years younger than Gibbs-White and will be available for close to £80 million.

Chelsea are already interested in him and having held talks with his agents, they could make inroads over a transfer soon.

Manchester City are also unlikely to meet Nottingham’s asking price for Gibbs-White now that they are on the verge of signing Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the midfielder’s situation at Nottingham, meanwhile, and what kind of suitors are after him next year should he not prolong his stay beyond 2027 at the City Ground.