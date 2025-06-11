Liverpool looking to trump Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen

After rejecting a lucrative offer for Darwin Nunez from Al-Hilal in the winter, Liverpool are back in talks with the Saudi Pro League giants as they look to part ways with the Uruguayan international after his underwhelming campaign. They will look to complete his sale soon having already earmarked a potential replacement.

TBR Football has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian international has a £63 million release clause with the Serie A giants and was linked with a swoop to Saudi Arabia as well in the last few days. And while Galatasaray are also keen on him, the player sees the Premier League as a dream destination, the source adds.

Manchester United have also been heavily interested in the 26-year-old but their precarious financial situation coupled with no European football for next season is likely to see Liverpool have an edge in their bid to sign him. Chelsea could have been a threat to the Reds a while ago but having signed Liam Delap, the Blues may now cool interest in Osimhen.

Osimhen the perfect number nine for Liverpool

Liverpool’s final third had no shortage of chances last season with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah playing superbly on the flanks. They did lack a consistent finisher, however, and if they had a better forward than Darwin Nunez, the Reds would have probably done better in the Champions League as well. That said, Victor Osimhen will be a huge upgrade in the role.

He has a towering aerial presence in the box whereas his strong physical stature also helps him hold off defenders before tucking chances away. Osimhen is also composed in front of goal and gets into very threatening positions with his movement off the ball. Having consistently delivered the goods in his career, there is every reason to think he will succeed at Anfield as well.