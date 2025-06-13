Liverpool could attempt to sign Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

Liverpool could attempt to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite in this transfer window, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Following an impressive 2023/24 campaign, the 22-year-old attracted a lot of attention last summer. The Reds, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked with a move for him.

But, only the Red Devils made the most concrete approach to secure his service. After agreeing on personal terms with the player, Man Utd tabled two formal proposals worth up to £50m to hire him. However, Everton stayed firm and didn’t allow their star man to leave.

After staying at Goodison Park, Branthwaite initially struggled with fitness problems last term but displayed eye-catching performances once again in the second half of the season.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool have been struggling to find an agreement with Ibrahima Konate to extend his current contract, which will expire at the end of next season.

The Frenchman is demanding a big salary hike, but the Reds aren’t prepared to accept it. So, they have started planning what they would do with the centre-back position if he stays or leaves.

Branthwaite to Liverpool

The Merseyside club may opt to go for young, upcoming prospects, should Konate stay, and Nantes’ Nathan Teze is on their wishlist. However, if the Frenchman leaves, they may go for Marc Guehi, Ilya Zabarnyi, or Branthwaite.

The Everton star, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, will enter the final two years of his current contract this summer. If Everton can’t manage to tie him down to a fresh term over the coming weeks, they might be open to cashing-in on him to make the most profit out of his departure.

Branthwaite, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is extremely quick, very strong, good in the air, can play out from the back, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

The 22-year-old has showcased glimpses of his qualities in recent years, but is still very young and has yet to enter his prime. He has the potential to reach the top.

Therefore, he might be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.