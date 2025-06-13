Chelsea approach Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade

Chelsea have ‘approached’ Stuttgart’s German centre-forward Nick Woltemade over a possible transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to German transfer expert Julian Agardi.

Recent reports from several media outlets indicate Chelsea are looking to add a second striker to their squad following the successful signing of England U21 forward Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

The club have been heavily linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, but the German club’s steep valuation of the player has made the deal improbable.

It appears the Blues have now set their sights on Woltemade, who is valued at £25m by Transfermarkt, as a cut-price centre-forward option for their attack.

According to Agardi, Chelsea made an approach to Woltemade before the U21 Euro tournament kicked off in Slovakia.

The German journalist adds that the East Londoners informed the 6ft 4in forward, who netted a hat-trick for Germany U21 on Friday, that they were keeping tabs on him while also evaluating his current deal with Stuttgart.

With a contract at the MHPArena that runs until 2028, Die Schwaben are resolved on keeping Woltemade amid Chelsea’s interest, as Agardi notes that the club are set to open talks over a potential salary increase for the German forward.

Cut-price option

Following his free transfer from Werder Bremen last season, Woltemade emerged as one of the breakout stars in the Bundesliga and stood out as a bright spark in Stuttgart’s disappointing campaign, which ended with a ninth-place finish.

He netted 17 goals and 2 assists across all competitions for Sebastian Hoeneß’s side, including a goal in the DFB Pokal final, which helped the club secure European qualification for next season. It’s no surprise, then, that the club are now looking to keep him.

However, like many young stars across Europe, the Premier League—widely regarded as the best league in the world—presents a unique allure, making them eager to move to England.

Chelsea’s qualification for the Champions League could also serve as a significant attraction in luring the prolific German forward to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Should Woltemade reject Stuttgart’s contract talks and pursue a Premier League move instead, Die Schwaben will almost certainly demand a sizeable fee—and Chelsea will hope it’s not as steep as the one quoted for Ekitike by Frankfurt.