Liverpool target Joao Pedro asks to leave Brighton

Just three weeks into the off season period, Liverpool have announced Jeremie Frimpong’s purchase while a deal for Florian Wirtz is also in place and only pending formal communication.

Next up for the Reds is likely to be Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez and even with the Hungarian soon on his way to the club, the transfer window is far from over.

A striker’s purchase will be a big agenda before the start of the campaign and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro was one of several players linked with a switch to Anfield.

According to Brazilian source Trivela, Pedro has asked to depart the Amex Stadium although unfortunately for Liverpool, the 23-year-old prefers joining Arsenal or Chelsea instead.

Chelsea had held talks with Brighton over Joao Pedro’s possible acquisition and were willing to fork out £50 million for the South American but the Seagulls are expected to ask for £59 million.

Arsenal’s links with the striker have been far from concrete and with the Gunners making inroads in the direction of Benjamin Sesko, their business for a number nine might be done.

Chelsea a threat for Liverpool in bid to sign Pedro

Though they have signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, Chelsea may look to add another centre forward to their squad.

They have been linked heavily with Victor Osimhen but not much progress has been made over his signing in the recent past, so Joao Pedro is a good alternative, especially off the back of a Premier League campaign in which he had 10 goals and six assists.

Enzo Maresca’s side will also be able to pay £59 million for Joao Pedro without breaking much of a sweat but the same cannot be said about Liverpool, who have yet to get rid of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, and consequently may have their hands tied as a result of a club-record expenditure on Florian Wirtz’s acquisition from Bayer Leverkusen.

With Joao Pedro having asked to leave Brighton, however, there may be a number of suitors keen on his services and it will be interesting to see who he ends up joining this summer.