Arsenal plot double swoop to sign Alexsandro and Johan Bakayoko

Arsenal are plotting a double swoop to sign Lille centre-back Alexsandro and PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko this summer, according to transfer expert Sébastien Vidal.

The Gunners have not officially confirmed any new signings. Still, the club, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, has been actively involved in talks, reportedly with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

Recent media reports also suggest the club are on the verge of completing a move for midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, and they’re now looking to add more reinforcements, with Alexsandro and Bakayoko eyed.

For Alexsandro, Vidal claims that Arsenal have established initial contact with Lille over the possible transfer of the Brazilian centre-back to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The transfer expert adds that the North London club are also plotting a swoop to sign 22-year-old winger Bakayoko from Eredivisie champions PSV.

Vidal adds that the club have received the ‘green light’ to proceed with the deal for the Belgian international to provide competition for Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal could sign both players in bargain deals this summer as Vidal claims that Alexandro is valued at a meagre £17m while they’ll only have to pay £43m to complete a deal for Bakayoko.

Double swoop

Alexsandro was one of the standout defenders in Ligue 1 last season. He was an indispensable part of Bruno Génésio’s side, making 47 appearances across all competitions for a defensively solid Lille side that conceded 36 goals, the second-best defensive record in the league behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, becoming the first-choice option would be difficult, as he’ll have to battle the dependable duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães for a starting berth.

On the other hand, Belgian winger Bakayoko has arguably been the best winger in the Eredivisie over the past two seasons. He was instrumental in the team’s spirited comeback in the second half of the season to claim the title, where he provided 15 goal contributions.

Having a player of such quality to provide depth and healthy competition to Saka seems sensible. However, Bakayoko is still in the early stages of his career and will undoubtedly be eyeing first-team opportunities, especially with the 2026 World Cup looming, so it’ll be interesting to see how negotiations pan out over the coming weeks.