Arsenal and Liverpool in battle to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer

Liverpool have been keen on signing AC Milan winger Rafael Leao this summer. Luis Diaz is expected to leave Anfield and a new addition could be made in the transfer window to replace the Colombian international. According to Christian Falk, Arsenal have joined the Reds in the race for the 26-year-old, who is set to leave San Siro ahead of next season.

AC Milan have slapped Leao with a £66 million price tag and while Chelsea had also been linked with him, their interest in the Portuguese might cool if they are able to secure a deal for Jamie Gittens. Having said that, Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle it out with the Gunners also looking to move on from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard by signing a more dynamic player.

Rafael Leao was superb last season for the Rossoneri as he scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions. He also impressed in the UEFA Nations League final recently and was instrumental in helping Portugal clinch a win over Spain after coming off the bench. After a productive stint at AC Milan, he would be a welcome addition to English football.

A fierce battle for Leao set to ensue

Between Arsenal and Liverpool, it is difficult to make a case for either side to trump the other. That being said, both, the Premier League champions and runner-ups will splurge reasonable money on Florian Wirtz and a new striker, respectively, so neither of them will have a financial edge over the other in the race for Rafael Leao, who will be just as good a signing for each of them.

Mikel Arteta would benefit from Rafael Leao’s creativity and threat in one-on-one situations down the left flank and his consistent contribution to the goods in the final third. With their current left wingers struggling to maintain consistency, a majority of the workload has fallen on Bukayo Saka’s shoulders, so a quality purchase on the other side of the pitch will bring a lot of balance.

On the other hand, Arne Slot might lose one of his most hard-working players in Luis Diaz and it is no surprise to see why he is looking at Leao as a possible replacement. Not only is the AC Milan an exceptional forward but he presses well, fights for possession without the ball and plays a key role in driving the team forward on the counter attack with his pace and dribbling.

It will be interesting to see which club between Arsenal and Liverpool appeals more to the player and if at all Chelsea decide to make a move for him sooner rather than later to setup an even fiercer battle in the transfer market.